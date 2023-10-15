Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.71.

CERT opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

