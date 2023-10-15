CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 934,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.