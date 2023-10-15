Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 18,868 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $39,478,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $33,842,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 198,387 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of FNV stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. CSFB reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
