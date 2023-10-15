Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 142 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 3.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $731.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.84 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $703.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.60. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.