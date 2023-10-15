Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.02 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,579,000 after acquiring an additional 384,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,389,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,149,573.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,694,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,363 shares of company stock valued at $37,694,898. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

