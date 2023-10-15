Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,823,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,055,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

