Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $3,658,975 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.