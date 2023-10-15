Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group increased their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $239.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.21 and a 12-month high of $282.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

