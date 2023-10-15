Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Booking comprises 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,667.25 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,841.89.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

