Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $2.58 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $49,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.8 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

