Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

AMAT opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $155.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

