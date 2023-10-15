Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

WDAY opened at $214.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.69, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

