Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.