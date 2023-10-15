Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.27

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $40.61. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 2,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemung Financial by 112.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 788.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

