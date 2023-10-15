Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVR stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

