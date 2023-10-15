Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CSSE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 428,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

