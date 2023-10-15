Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CSSE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 428,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

