Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $67,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,242. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.21. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $379.61 and a 1 year high of $525.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

