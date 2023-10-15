Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:C opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
