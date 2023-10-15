Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

