Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

