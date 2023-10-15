Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,755,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 191,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 6,056,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

