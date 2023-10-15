Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Up 1.2%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 810,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,239,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

