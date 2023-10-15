Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Up 1.2%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 810,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,239,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.55.
Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudbreak Discovery
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.