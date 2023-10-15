Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $5.46 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $7.76.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,671.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

