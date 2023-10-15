CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $219.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,576. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

