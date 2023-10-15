CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $215.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.18.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $219.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

