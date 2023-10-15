CNB Financial (CCNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

