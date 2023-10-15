CNB Financial (CCNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 16th.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
