CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.25

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.25 and traded as high as $18.33. CNB Financial shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 32,659 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCNE

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 253.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.