CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,610,000 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the September 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

