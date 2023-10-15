Codex Capital L.L.C. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Codex Capital L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMD traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.09. 52,925,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,785,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

