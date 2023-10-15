Codex Capital L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.76. 2,834,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

