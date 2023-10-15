Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.87. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 466,183 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

