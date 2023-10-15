Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,559,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

