Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.30 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

