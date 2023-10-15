Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $687,680.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,291,563.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.92 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

