Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Position Lifted by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises about 7.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $34,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

