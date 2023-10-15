Comparing Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) & Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Escalade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $218,000.00 74.32 N/A N/A N/A Escalade $271.74 million 0.84 $17.99 million $0.61 27.30

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.1% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Escalade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A Escalade 3.07% 5.30% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and Escalade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Escalade beats Sacks Parente Golf on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, USW, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, ACL, and Zume Games brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

