Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 799,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 181,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $370,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

