Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.53. 799,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 181,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,200,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 154.9% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 866,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 526,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 416.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 524,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 366,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.