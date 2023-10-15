ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Increased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,486 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 94,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

