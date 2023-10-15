ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

