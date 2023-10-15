Contrasting Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Beer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Budweiser Brewing Company APAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Beer 4 7 3 0 1.93

Earnings & Valuation

Boston Beer has a consensus target price of $328.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Given Boston Beer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC.

This table compares Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and Boston Beer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Budweiser Brewing Company APAC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer $2.06 billion 2.08 $67.26 million $5.27 66.27

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC.

Profitability

This table compares Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Budweiser Brewing Company APAC N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer 3.06% 7.94% 5.81%

Summary

Boston Beer beats Budweiser Brewing Company APAC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin. It also offers ready-to-drink products, energy drinks, and spirits. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited is a subsidiary of AB InBev Brewing Company (APAC) Limited.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. also sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

