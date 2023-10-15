Contrasting Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -1.07% -4.57% -1.15% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uber Technologies and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 0 31 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than The9.

74.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and The9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 2.79 -$9.14 billion ($0.22) -197.63 The9 $118.89 million 0.14 -$141.34 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The9 beats Uber Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. Uber Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

