Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Head to Head Review

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 0 0 2.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 314.02%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than WISeKey International.

This table compares Core Scientific and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.70 -$32.50 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $23.81 million 0.40 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Core Scientific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

