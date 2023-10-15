Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.84. 1,244,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,983. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

