CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) vs. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Critical Contrast

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CP ALL Public and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 0 0 0 1.00

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 338.87%. Given Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao N/A -9.14% -2.97%

Dividends

This table compares CP ALL Public and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.3%. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CP ALL Public and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.54 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $18.47 billion 0.01 -$33.32 million ($0.72) -0.89

CP ALL Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CP ALL Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CP ALL Public beats Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand. Its Retail Business segment is involved in domestic supply chain, distribution system, logistics network, and brand equity businesses. This segment also sells its products under various domestic, international, and small and medium enterprises brands. The company's Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers segment manages buildings and retail spaces in shopping malls. In addition, the company is involved in sale and maintenance of retail equipment; cash and carry, catalog, and e-commerce businesses; marketing and advertising activities; provision of information technology and research and development services, as well as engaged in bill payment collection, life insurance, and non-life insurance broker business. Further, the company offers educational institution, training, business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição operates as a subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.