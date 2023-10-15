Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 53.5% in September

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.71 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.94%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

