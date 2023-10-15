Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 26.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Pfizer by 29.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,038,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

