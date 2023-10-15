CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,583 shares of company stock worth $20,665,972. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

CRWD stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -452.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

