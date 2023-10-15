Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE CULP opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,909 shares of company stock worth $111,195. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Culp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

